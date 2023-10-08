Top 10 upcoming mythological movies from Bollywood and South to watch out for

Shahid Kapoor's next

As per latest reports, Shahid Kapoor has joined hands with Vashu Bhagnani to feature in a high-budget mythological drama based on Mahabharata. Details of the same are yet to be known.

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana

Nitesh Tiwari is making a film on the epic Ramayana and Ranbir Kapoor is said to be playing the role of Ram.

Yash as Raavan

It is being reported that KGF star Yash will play the role of Raavan in Nitesh Tiwari's film.

Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD

Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD is said to blend sci-fi and mythology. Kalki is the tenth incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

SS Rajamouli's Ramayana-verse

It is the most ambitious project of SS Rajamouli. He said that it could be a 10-part film.

Mahesh Babu in Rajamouli's film?

It is being reported that SS Rajamouli is going to bring Mahesh Babu onboard for this film.

Rishabh Shetty's Kantara 2

Rishabh Shetty's film is said to be a prequel to his film Kantara that is about two Daivas - Panjurli and Gulia.

Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra 2

The second part of Brahmastra is also in the making. Though a sci-fi adventure fantasy drama, it had connection with mythology.

Teja Sajja's HanuMan

The upcoming superhero film is going to release on January 12, 2024.

Rana Daggubati's Hiranyakashyap

Rana Daggubati is producing a mythological film called Hiranyakashyap. He will be playing the lead.

Prabhas' Kannappa

After Adipurush, Prabhas will be once again seen in a full-fledged mythological movie named Kannappa. He will be playing Lord Shiva.

The Immortal Ashwatthama

The Immortal Ashwatthama is said to be in the making with Allu Arjun in the lead but there is no update on the film as yet.

