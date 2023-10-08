Top 10 upcoming mythological movies from Bollywood and South to watch out for

As per latest reports, Shahid Kapoor has joined hands with Vashu Bhagnani to feature in a high-budget mythological drama based on Mahabharata. Details of the same are yet to be known.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nitesh Tiwari is making a film on the epic Ramayana and Ranbir Kapoor is said to be playing the role of Ram.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is being reported that KGF star Yash will play the role of Raavan in Nitesh Tiwari's film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD is said to blend sci-fi and mythology. Kalki is the tenth incarnation of Lord Vishnu.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is the most ambitious project of SS Rajamouli. He said that it could be a 10-part film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is being reported that SS Rajamouli is going to bring Mahesh Babu onboard for this film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rishabh Shetty's film is said to be a prequel to his film Kantara that is about two Daivas - Panjurli and Gulia.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The second part of Brahmastra is also in the making. Though a sci-fi adventure fantasy drama, it had connection with mythology.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The upcoming superhero film is going to release on January 12, 2024.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rana Daggubati is producing a mythological film called Hiranyakashyap. He will be playing the lead.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After Adipurush, Prabhas will be once again seen in a full-fledged mythological movie named Kannappa. He will be playing Lord Shiva.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Immortal Ashwatthama is said to be in the making with Allu Arjun in the lead but there is no update on the film as yet.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
