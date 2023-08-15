Top 10 Upcoming new high budget movies with power to BEAT Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 at box office

Gadar 2 makes records at box office. Will these films beat its collection?

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 15, 2023

Fighter

It has mighty force of Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan's movie releasing in September can beat Gadar 2's record given that Pathaan broke records.

Pushpa 2: The Rule

The hype around Pushpa 2: The Rule is immense.

Tiger 3

Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer has the capacity to be the massive box office success.

Animal

Ranbir Kapoor's film is among the most anticipated ones.

Dunki

Shah Rukh Khan's yet another film that is highly awaited.

Hera Pheri 3

The film will come with a nostalgia value.

Project K

Prabhas starrer is has the power to beat Gadar 2. It also stars Deepika Padukone.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

After the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, we won't be surprised if the third part would be a bigger hit.

Tiger vs Pathaan

Who wouldn't want to see Salman Khan vs Shah Rukh Khan.

