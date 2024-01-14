Top 10 upcoming pan-India movies that fans are waiting for with bated breath
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 14, 2024
Prabhas' movie Kalki 2898 AD is highly anticipated by fans. It is a sci-fi film helmed by Nag Ashwin.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kalki 2898 AD also stars Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and many more.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule is going to release on August 15, 2024. Fans simply cannot wait to see his swag-filled avatar back on screen.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jr NTR's pan-India movie Devara is releasing on April 5, 2024. It is going to release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Janhvi Kapoor is making her South debut with Devara.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kantara Legend: Chapter 1 has Rishab Shetty in the lead. After the success of Kantara, fans are desperately awaiting the release of this film.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 directed by Shankar is among the most-anticipated movies. The release date has not been locked yet.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ram Charan's movie Game Changer is expected to release in September this year. He was last seen in Acharya (2022) and fans are waiting to see him on the big screen.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kanguva that stars Bobby Deol, Disha Patani and many more is expected to release this year. It is a period action drama that will see Suriya in a fierce avatar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thangalaan star Chiyaan Vikram in the lead. The film that was releasing in January has been reportedly postponed.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nikhil Siddhartha's fans are waiting for his film Swayambhu. He is now a pan-India star with his fan base in every part of the country.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kannada movie Bagheera starring Srimurali may release this year. The teaser released in December 2023 left many intrigued.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Hindi web series filled with comedy to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Find Out More