Top 10 upcoming pan-India movies that fans are waiting for with bated breath

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 14, 2024

Prabhas' movie Kalki 2898 AD is highly anticipated by fans. It is a sci-fi film helmed by Nag Ashwin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kalki 2898 AD also stars Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and many more.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule is going to release on August 15, 2024. Fans simply cannot wait to see his swag-filled avatar back on screen.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jr NTR's pan-India movie Devara is releasing on April 5, 2024. It is going to release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Janhvi Kapoor is making her South debut with Devara.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kantara Legend: Chapter 1 has Rishab Shetty in the lead. After the success of Kantara, fans are desperately awaiting the release of this film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 directed by Shankar is among the most-anticipated movies. The release date has not been locked yet.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ram Charan's movie Game Changer is expected to release in September this year. He was last seen in Acharya (2022) and fans are waiting to see him on the big screen.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kanguva that stars Bobby Deol, Disha Patani and many more is expected to release this year. It is a period action drama that will see Suriya in a fierce avatar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thangalaan star Chiyaan Vikram in the lead. The film that was releasing in January has been reportedly postponed.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nikhil Siddhartha's fans are waiting for his film Swayambhu. He is now a pan-India star with his fan base in every part of the country.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kannada movie Bagheera starring Srimurali may release this year. The teaser released in December 2023 left many intrigued.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Hindi web series filled with comedy to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

 

 Find Out More