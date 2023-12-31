Top 10 upcoming sequels of web series that fans have high expectations from
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 31, 2023
Bambai Meri Jaan on Amazon Prime Video has set the bar high for gangster dramas. There are high expectations from part 2.
Kaala Paani on Netflix proved to be a shocking hit. Viewers were stumped with the unnerving tale of people trying to survive an unknown disease. It has been renewed for part 2.
Guns & Gulaabs second part has been officially been announced. The Netflix's series got fans hooked with all the chills and thrills.
After the first two amazing instalments, fans are eagerly waiting to know more about Kaleen bhaiya's clan in Mirzapur 3. The first two are on Amazon Prime video.
Jaideep Ahlawat's Pataal Lok on Amazon Prime Video caught everyone's attention. The thriller has left fans eager for part 2.
Kota Factory resonated with many students. The web series on Netflix is about JEE and NEET students. Now its sequel is highly anticipated.
Makers recently teased fans with the first look of Panchayat 2. The series on Amazon Prime Video is about an engineering student working in a panchayat.
Bobby Deol is currently at the peak of his career and his Aashram 4 is highly anticipated. The teaser has been released by MX Player.
The next instalment of The Family Man on Amazon Prime Video is on its ways. We can't wait for Srikant Tiwari to take over the screens again.
Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi's Farzi got love from all. The world of counterfeiting impressed all. Shahid has said that Farzi 2 is on cards.
Squid Game 2 has been announced by Netflix and fans simply cannot wait to witness the spine chilling games.
Korean drama All Of Us Are Dead left a lot of viewers glued to the screen. Now, Netflix has announced its part two.
