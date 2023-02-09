Top 10 upcoming South Indian movies in 2023

Take a look at upcoming south Indian movies expected to be blockbusters

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 09, 2023

Pushpa: The Rule

Allu Arjun will return in the second installment of Pushpa: The Rise

Salaar

This is a highly anticipated film set to release this year by Prabhas

Leo

Lokesh Kanagraj’s Leo is a gangster film starring Thalapathy Vijay

Indian 2

Kamal Haasan is back as Senapathy after 26 years with Indian 2

Vaathi

Dhanush promises romance and action in this social drama

AK 62

Ajith Kumar will headline the film scheduled for 2023 release

Jailer

SuperstarRajinikath will headline the action comedy film

Project K

Prabhas will collaborate with Deepika Padukone in Nag Ashwin's directorial

Kabzaa

Upendra and Kiccha Sudeep starrer will be a period action ganster film

Ponniyin Selvan 2

Mani Ratnam will return with the second part of his superhit period drama.

Thanks For Reading!

