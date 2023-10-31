Top 10 Vampire movies to watch this Halloween on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Quirky vampire Barnabas Collins returns to his family mansion.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In a decrepit Iranian town, the locals cross paths with a skateboarding vampire who targets men showing disrespect to women.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Monster hunter Van Helsing battles Dracula and other creatures.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The start of the epic vampire romance.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The origin story of how Vlad the Impaler became Dracula.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A doctor and a vampire battle a deadly outbreak.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A journalist hears the story of a vampire's life over the centuries.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A pool cleaner moonlights as a vampire hunter.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A teenager realizes his neighbor is a vampire and seeks help to stop him.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A documentary-style comedy about the mundane lives of vampire roommates.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!