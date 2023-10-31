Top 10 Vampire movies to watch this Halloween on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 31, 2023

Dark Shadows - Amazon Prime Video

Quirky vampire Barnabas Collins returns to his family mansion.

A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night - Amazon Prime Video

In a decrepit Iranian town, the locals cross paths with a skateboarding vampire who targets men showing disrespect to women.

Van Helsing - Amazon Prime Video

Monster hunter Van Helsing battles Dracula and other creatures.

Twilight - Apple TV

The start of the epic vampire romance.

Dracula Untold - Amazon Prime Video

The origin story of how Vlad the Impaler became Dracula.

V Wars - Netflix

A doctor and a vampire battle a deadly outbreak.

Interview With The Vampire - Amazon Prime Video

A journalist hears the story of a vampire's life over the centuries.

Day Shift - Netflix

A pool cleaner moonlights as a vampire hunter.

Fright Night - Amazon Prime Video

A teenager realizes his neighbor is a vampire and seeks help to stop him.

What We Do In The Shadows - Amazon Prime Video

A documentary-style comedy about the mundane lives of vampire roommates.

