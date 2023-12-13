Top 10 Venkatesh Daggubati movies to watch on Disney Plus Hotstar and more OTT

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 13, 2023

Drushyam on Amazon Prime Video is a gripping thriller where Venkatesh delivers an exceptional performance as a father protecting his family.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Guru on Zee 5 portrays the journey of a boxing coach and his student, played by Venkatesh.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Premam on SonyLIV is a romantic film where Venkatesh displays his charm and acting prowess.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu on Netflix is a heartwarming family drama showcasing Venkatesh's role as a responsible elder brother.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

F2: Fun and Frustration on Netflix is a comedy-drama that entertains with its humor and Venkatesh's role as an exasperated husband.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Available on Amazon Prime Video, Taqdeerwala follows Venkatesh's adventure after receiving a misplaced destiny book from Yamraj and Chitragupt.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kshana Kshanam starring Venkatesh and Srievi is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nuvvu Naaku Nachav on Disney+ Hotstar is a romantic comedy-drama displaying Venkatesh's versatile acting skills.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tulasi is an action drama film available on MX Player.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gharshana on Amazon Prime Video is an intense cop thriller where Venkatesh portrays a determined police officer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Incidents that sparked Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan divorce rumours

 

 Find Out More