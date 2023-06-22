Top 10 web series about angels, demons and everything supernatural on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 22, 2023

Lucifer on Netflix is all about a fallen angel falling in love with a human.

Supernaturals is available on Amazon Prime Video. The titles says it all.

Good Omens is a comedy series about angel Aziraphale and loose-living demon Crowley.

The Devil Punisher revolves around a baker who fights with demons at night.

South of Hell is a supernatural thriller that has the lead character being a demon hunter.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is about witches and more.

Dominion has angels waging a war against mankind.

Shadowhunters is also a series that is a must watch for all the supernatural lovers.

Midnight Texas has vampires, angels and much more.

The Exorcist on Amazon Prime Video is spine chilling.

