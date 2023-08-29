Top 10 web series about apocalypse to watch on OTT platforms

Here is a list of web series about apocalypse to watch online

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 29, 2023

War of the Worlds - Disney+ Hotstar

This adaptation of the classic alien invasion story explores humanity's fight for survival.

The Walking Dead - Netflix

This series depicts a post-apocalyptic world overrun by zombies.

Stranger Things - Netflix

This show combines supernatural elements with an impending apocalyptic threat.

Salvation - Netflix

This series delves into the discovery of an asteroid on a collision course with Earth, leading to global chaos.

The Rain - Netflix

This Danish series follows a brother and sister navigating a world where a virus carried by rain has wiped out most of the population.

Sweet Tooth - Netflix

This show is set in a post-apocalyptic world where hybrids—part human, part animal—emerge amidst global turmoil.

The 100 - Netflix

This series showcases the aftermath of a nuclear apocalypse and its impact on the remaining survivors.

The Leftovers - Jio Cinema

After the sudden disappearance of the population without a trace people left behind struggle to rebuild their lives.

The Last Ship - Netflix

It follows the crew of a naval destroyer navigating a world devastated by a pandemic.

Daybreak - Netflix

A teenage boy navigates a post-apocalyptic world filled with gangs and zombies.

