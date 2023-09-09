Top 10 web series about paranormal activities to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more

From Adhura to Paranormal Nightmare: These shows will spook you.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 09, 2023
The web series on Amazon Prime Video is about supernatural activities happening in a school. It makes for a thrilling watch.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Typewriter is about ghost hunters facing spooky activities. It is on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Parchhayee on Zee5 is based on Ruskin Bond's novels.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Starring Kalki Koechiln, the Zee5 web series is about a girl suffering from PTSD. It is a mix of horror and psychology.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Netflix's series is about an old curse haunting a village.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Starring Radhika Apte, Ghoul on Netflix is based on an Arab folklore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shockers on Disney+Hotstar is a six part series of short horror stories.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Paranormal Nightmare on Amazon Prime Video is for all the horror lovers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Paranormal on Netflix is about a scientist witnessing strange paranormal activities. He then tries to investigate.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The series on Netflix is about three different teams spending time in haunted houses of the US.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Starring Ruby Stokes and more, Lockwood & Co. is on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The horror K-drama on Disney+Hotstar will give you sleepless nights.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!