Top 10 web series about paranormal activities to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more

From Adhura to Paranormal Nightmare: These shows will spook you.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 09, 2023

Adhura

The web series on Amazon Prime Video is about supernatural activities happening in a school. It makes for a thrilling watch.

Typewriter

Typewriter is about ghost hunters facing spooky activities. It is on Netflix.

Parchhayee

Parchhayee on Zee5 is based on Ruskin Bond's novels.

Bhram

Starring Kalki Koechiln, the Zee5 web series is about a girl suffering from PTSD. It is a mix of horror and psychology.

Betaal

Netflix's series is about an old curse haunting a village.

Ghoul

Starring Radhika Apte, Ghoul on Netflix is based on an Arab folklore.

Shockers

Shockers on Disney+Hotstar is a six part series of short horror stories.

Paranormal Nightmare

Paranormal Nightmare on Amazon Prime Video is for all the horror lovers.

Paranormal

Paranormal on Netflix is about a scientist witnessing strange paranormal activities. He then tries to investigate.

28 Days Haunted

The series on Netflix is about three different teams spending time in haunted houses of the US.

Lockwood & Co.

Starring Ruby Stokes and more, Lockwood & Co. is on Netflix.

Revenant

The horror K-drama on Disney+Hotstar will give you sleepless nights.

