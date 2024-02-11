Top 10 web series actors who deserve more praise

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 11, 2024

Sharib Hashmi or well known as JK Talpade for his role in The Family Man. Sharib shines as a security officer in the series with some amazing moments of his own.

Rasika Dugal consistently brings depth and authenticity to her characters, making her a scene-stealer, especially in Mirzapur.

Shweta Tripathi knows how to pull off layered and compelling characters. Her best is Mirzapur.

Jim Sarbh's unique screen presence and ability to embody enigmatic characters make him a standout. Best known for Rocket Boy and Made In Heaven.

Divya Dutta elevates every scene with her strong presence and emotional investment in her characters, well known for her role in Special Ops.

Rajesh Tailang has a gravitas and brings vulnerability to his supporting roles which leaves a lasting impact.

Amit Sial steals the show with his layered portrayals of morally ambiguous characters like in Maharani.

Tanya Maniktala has a natural charm that is especially seen in roles in web series like Flames and others.

Vijay Varma is known for his portrayals of morally questionable characters, showcasing his acting range in web series like Mizapur, Kaalkoot, Dahaad, Jaane Jaan, and many more.

Shefali Shah and her recent portrayals in shows like Delhi Crime, Human and more have brough her immense fame.

