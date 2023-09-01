Top 10 web series and documentaries about cults on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Here are some series about cults available on various platforms.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 01, 2023
A dystopian drama series set in a totalitarian regime where a mother searches for her abducted daughter, encountering a cult-like society.
A series that delves into the dark secrets and manipulation tactics of a self-proclaimed spiritual leader's ashram.
A captivating documentary series about the rise and fall of the Rajneesh movement in Oregon.
A documentary series that delves into various aspects of Indian society, including cults and their influence.
This series follows the life of the self-proclaimed godman, Swami Nithyananda, while providing a platform for those directly involved in the unfolding events.
A documentary uncovering the story of a secretive cult known as the Buddhafield.
A documentary exploring the infamous case of self-proclaimed spiritual leader Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.
A documentary about the rise and fall of Bikram Choudhury, the founder of Bikram Yoga, who was accused of abuse.
A documentary series following the stories of individuals who escaped various cults.
A documentary series delving into the tragic story of the Heaven's Gate cult and the events leading to a mass suicide.
