Top 10 web series and documentaries about cults on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Here are some series about cults available on various platforms.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 01, 2023

Leila - Netflix

A dystopian drama series set in a totalitarian regime where a mother searches for her abducted daughter, encountering a cult-like society.

Aashram - MX Player

A series that delves into the dark secrets and manipulation tactics of a self-proclaimed spiritual leader's ashram.

Wild Wild Country - Netflix

A captivating documentary series about the rise and fall of the Rajneesh movement in Oregon.

The Unreserved - YouTube

A documentary series that delves into various aspects of Indian society, including cults and their influence.

My Daughter Joined a Cult - Amazon Prime Video

This series follows the life of the self-proclaimed godman, Swami Nithyananda, while providing a platform for those directly involved in the unfolding events.

Holy Hell- Amazon Prime Video

A documentary uncovering the story of a secretive cult known as the Buddhafield.

Guru: Bhagwan, His Secretary & His Bodyguard - Netflix

A documentary exploring the infamous case of self-proclaimed spiritual leader Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator - Netflix

A documentary about the rise and fall of Bikram Choudhury, the founder of Bikram Yoga, who was accused of abuse.

Children of the Cult - Netflix

A documentary series following the stories of individuals who escaped various cults.

Heaven's Gate: The Cult of Cults - HBO Max

A documentary series delving into the tragic story of the Heaven's Gate cult and the events leading to a mass suicide.

