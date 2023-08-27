Top 10 web series and movies for family and kids to watch on Amazon Prime Video

This list offers a mix of entertainment and meaningful storytelling suitable for family and kidsSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 27, 2023
This film showcases how a teacher with Tourette's syndrome transforms a group of underprivileged students.
A heartwarming tale of the bond between a father and daughter, exploring love and responsibilities.
This is heartwarming web series revolving around four generations of Dholakia family living under one roof.
A lighthearted series following the adventures of an urban youth in a rural village.
An updated version of the classic series with heartwarming stories set in the fictional town of Malgudi.
Mind the Malhotras offers a refreshing portrayal of the challenges families face in real life, minus any sugarcoating.
A heartwarming story of a homemaker's journey to self-discovery through learning English.
A gripping thriller where a father's intelligence is tested when his family is caught in a crime.
A thought-provoking story about an old man's journey of self-discovery.
The film shows how the lives of a journalist and her house help change after a hit-and-run case.
