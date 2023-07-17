Top 10 web series and movies to binge watch with family and kids on Amazon Prime Video, Disney Hotstar and more OTT
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 17, 2023
Bareilly ki Barfi on Netflix is a sweet romantic comedy revolving around Bitti, a carefree young girl who falls in love with an author she has never met, but has only read.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Badhaai Ho on Disney+Hotstar is a comedy-drama that is meant to be watched together with your family.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bajrangi Bhaijaan on Disney+Hotstar was an endearing tale about a common man who faces a number of hurdles in trying to help a small girl reach home.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
English Vinglish on Jio Cinema is a heartwarming tale of a woman carving out her own niche is what this film is all about.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Do Dooni Chaar on Netflix is a humorous tale of a typical middle-class family based in Delhi, trying their best to make their way.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
TVF’s Panchayat centers around the lives of the villagers of Phulera and how the new secretary of the panchayat, Abhishek Tripathi on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gullak on Sony LIV is a refreshingly hilarious and undoubtedly nostalgic series, Gullak will keep you hooked.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Taj Mahal 1989 on Netflix is the love drama, which is set in 1989 in a school in Lucknow, India.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kota Factory on Netflix is India’s first black-and-white web series.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Home Shanti on Disney+ Hotstar has been directed by Aakanksha Dua and created by Posham Pa Pictures.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sitting down with your family to enjoy a movie?
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Movies happen to be one of those few, which can unite the young and the old.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Priyanka Chopra Birthday: Top 10 lesser known facts about the OG desi girl
Find Out More