Top 10 web series and movies to binge watch with family and kids on Amazon Prime Video, Disney Hotstar and more OTT

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 17, 2023

Bareilly ki Barfi on Netflix is a sweet romantic comedy revolving around Bitti, a carefree young girl who falls in love with an author she has never met, but has only read.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Badhaai Ho on Disney+Hotstar is a comedy-drama that is meant to be watched together with your family.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bajrangi Bhaijaan on Disney+Hotstar was an endearing tale about a common man who faces a number of hurdles in trying to help a small girl reach home.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

English Vinglish on Jio Cinema is a heartwarming tale of a woman carving out her own niche is what this film is all about.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Do Dooni Chaar on Netflix is a humorous tale of a typical middle-class family based in Delhi, trying their best to make their way.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

TVF’s Panchayat centers around the lives of the villagers of Phulera and how the new secretary of the panchayat, Abhishek Tripathi on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gullak on Sony LIV is a refreshingly hilarious and undoubtedly nostalgic series, Gullak will keep you hooked.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Taj Mahal 1989 on Netflix is the love drama, which is set in 1989 in a school in Lucknow, India.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kota Factory on Netflix is India’s first black-and-white web series.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Home Shanti on Disney+ Hotstar has been directed by Aakanksha Dua and created by Posham Pa Pictures.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sitting down with your family to enjoy a movie?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Movies happen to be one of those few, which can unite the young and the old.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Priyanka Chopra Birthday: Top 10 lesser known facts about the OG desi girl

 

 Find Out More