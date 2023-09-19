Top 10 web series based on dreaded criminals to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

The best of crime shows streaming on leading OTT platforms.

Aanchal Sharma

Sep 19, 2023

Farzi (Amazon Prime Video)

Shahid Kapoor-starrer is a series based on a small-time artist who gets pulled into making fake currency.

Delhi Crime (Netflix)

The Emmy-nominated show follows the aftermath of a gang rape inspired by the 2012 Nirbhaya case.

Paatal Lok (Amazon Prime Video)

The series revolves around a police officer who is tasked with a high-profile case.

Sacred Games (Netflix)

The plot revolves around betrayal, glamour and grit and is enough to keep you hooked.

The Family Man (Amazon Prime Video)

An edgy thriller about a middle class man who works for a special cell.

Rangbaaz (Zee5)

The story of a university student who goes on to become the second most wanted criminal in India.

Bard of Blood (Netflix)

An ex-RAW agent takes on a covert mission when 4 Indian spies are captured.

Mirzapur (Amazon Prime Video)

The story revolves around a mafia don and his drugs and arms business.

Duranga (Zee5)

A story of a sociopath trying to live a normal life.

Special Ops (Disney+ Hotstar)

The story of a RAW officer trying to find the culprits behind terrorist attacks.

