Top 10 web series everyone is watching now on OTT
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 06, 2023
Shadow and Bone and more shows like this are the most popular web series on each OTT platforms right now, trending like fire
Watch the complicated world of Rana only on Netflix. He deals with issues when his dad comes out of the jail.
A cop finds himself in a chase of corruption with a Bihar criminal. Watch Khakee The Bihar Chapter on Netflix.
Shahid Kapoor did his OTT debut as a con artist with Farzi on Amazon Prime Video.
Watch how the Dholakia clan lives under the same roof, only on Amazon Prime Video.
Watch Popkaun on Disney Plus Hotstar how a young boy decides to find his dad.
Stories about the characters dealing with personality, relationship issues is shown in Anger Tales on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Watch Gulmohar to know how the last four days of the Batra family are spent in their family home on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Watch in Jehnabad how love and anarchy collides parally only on Sony Liv.
Watch the latest season of Gullak 3 on Sony Liv.
