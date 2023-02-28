Top 10 web series for a Farzi like experience to watch on OTT Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and more

From Shahid Kapoor's Farzi, Scam 1992, Delhi Crime and more; here is a list of top web series to watch on various OTT platforms.

Janhvi Sharma

Feb 28, 2023

Farzi - Amazon Prime Video

Shahid Kapoor-Vijay Sethupathi's web series will leave you hooked.

Paatal Lok - Amazon Prime Video

The series explores the criminal underworld and elite groups.

City of Dreams - Disney+Hotstar

This crime and political thriller will make you binge-watch it.

Bad Boy Billionaires: India - Netflix

This is a documentary series about notorious once-billionaire businessmen.

Jamtara - Netflix

Based on a true story of phishing scams.

Tandav - Amazon Prime Video

Saif Ali Khan's Tandav showcases the power and struggles of a politician.

Scam 1992 - Sony LIV

The story is based on Harshad Mehta's journey and Scam.

Apaharan - ZEE5

The series is about a kidnapping gone wrong.

Delhi Crime - Netflix

This series is based on real-life events from the 2012 Delhi gang rape case.

Inside Edge - Amazon Prime Video

This series is India's biggest web series.

