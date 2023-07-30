Top 10 web series made on friendship that will remind you of your BFFs

Here is a list of web series that that purely revolves arounds friends.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 30, 2023

Four More Shots Please - Amazon Prime Video

Do you have a girl gang? This show will make you miss them.

College Romance - Sony Liv

This web series will give you a nostalgic ride of your college days.

Girls Hostel - Sony Liv

This web series will remind you of your hostel days.

Life Sahi Hai - Zee 5

This is a coming-of-age series of 4 flatmates.

Hostel Daze - Amazon Prime Video

A web series based on hostel life showing relatable content.

Kota Factory - Netflix

This web series shows youngs students coming from different cities to pursue their dreams.

TVF Pitchers - Amazon Prime Video

This is a must watch for those friends who plan to start a business.

The Holiday - Zee 5

This web series revolves around four friends on a bachelor trip.

The Interns - Amazon Prime Video

Apart from school and college, we do have work friends also. This will remind you of them.

The Reunion - Zee 5

After watching this web series you would want to plan your school reunion.

