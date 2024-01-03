Top 10 web series made on real life incidents and people to watch on OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 03, 2024
Scoop is based on the life of Jigna Vohra, the journalist who was accused of conspiracy to kill her fellow journalist.
The series stars Karishma Tanna in the lead role with Harman Baweja playing a cop. Scoop is on Netflix.
Rocket Boys 2 is the story of Dr Homi J Bhabha, Dr Vikram Sarabhai and Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.
The Railway Men releases on November 18 on Netflix. Starring R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon and more - the story is about leads trying to save those affected by Bhopal Gas tragedy.
Anupam Kher's series Bhuj: The Day India Shook is a documentary about the Gujarat earthquakes that took place in January 2001. It is on Amazon Prime Video.
Trial by Fire on Netflix is based on tragic Upahar Cinema case. A couple fought to get justice for their kids and others who choked to death at the said cinema hall post a fire.
The Kashmir Files on Zee5 delves on the sufferings and struggles of Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s.
Parzania on Disney+Hotstar is about a couple hunting for their son who disappeared during 2002 Gujarat Riots. It is said to be inspired by a true story.
Aakhri Sach on Disney+Hotstar is based on the spine-chilling tale of Burari deaths of 11 people of a family. The series stars Tamannaah Bhatia.
Mumbai Diaries 2 is a medical thriller drama which talks about 2009 Mumbai Floods. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
