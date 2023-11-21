Top 10 web series, movies with the best lesbian scenes on Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar and more OTT
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 21, 2023
Badhaai Do streaming on Netflix revolves around Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao’s characters falling in love with the same sex.
Human, featured on Disney+ Hotstar, stars Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari and includes a subplot about a lesbian relationship.
Konkana Sen Sharma’s story The Mirror in Netflix’s Lust Stories 2 revolves around a lesbian couple.
Dev DD by Alt Balaji follows a young woman's journey to defy stereotypes surrounding Indian women.
Maaya 2 focuses on a lesbian relationship between Simmi and Ruhi. Watch it on Jio Cinema.
Twisted, available on JioCinema, includes a plot involving Aliah Mukherjee's lesbian relationship with her friend Zara, adding a murder mystery element.
Palang Todd Sass Bahu & NRI on the Ullu App depicts the close bond between a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law.
Laal Lihaf, also on the Ullu App, delves into a story about a lonely wife finding love with another woman.
Blue Whale, another show on the Ullu App, explores relationships and suspense within the context of lesbian connections.
Khul Ja Sim Sim on the Ullu App features a lesbian scene involving characters Simran and Manpreet Kaur.
