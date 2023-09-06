Top 10 web series, movies with the boldest themes on Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar and more OTT platforms

Here are 10 shows that explore the themes of gender stereotypes, lust, sexuality and more.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 06, 2023

Class (Netflix)

The show explores multiple themes including financial-gap, gender inequality, taboo surrounding sexuality, and caste culture.

Taali (Jio Cinema)

The social-drama series gives an insight into the life and struggle of prominent transgender activist Gauri Sawant.

Out Of Love (Disney+ Hotstar)

The series is about a married couple and how their life changes when the wife finds out about her husband’s extra marital affair.

Pad Man (Netflix)

Based on real events, the story is about a man who aims to provide inexpensive sanitary pads to the women of rural India.

Akaash Vani (Prime Video)

The Kartik Aaryan-Nushrratt Bharuccha-starrer narrates the plight of a woman after marriage who becomes a victim of marital rape.

Thappad (Prime Video)

Taapsee Pannu stars as a woman who decides to stand against her husband and domestic abuse.

Gandii Baat (Alt Balaji)

The show explored the ground reality that dives deep into the social stigma, loneliness, sexuality and peer pressure.

Lust Stories (Netlfix)

Four individual stories of women are involved or want to be involved in a relationship and how and how they feel as their stories unfold.

Class of 2020 (Alt Balaji)

A teen drama that deals with drugs, relationships, sex and peer pressure.

Virgin Bhaskar (Zee5)

A series about an erotic novelist with a mission of losing his virginity.

