Top 10 web series, movies with the boldest themes on Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar and more OTT platforms

Here are 10 shows that explore the themes of gender stereotypes, lust, sexuality and more.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 06, 2023
The show explores multiple themes including financial-gap, gender inequality, taboo surrounding sexuality, and caste culture.
The social-drama series gives an insight into the life and struggle of prominent transgender activist Gauri Sawant.
The series is about a married couple and how their life changes when the wife finds out about her husband's extra marital affair.
Based on real events, the story is about a man who aims to provide inexpensive sanitary pads to the women of rural India.
The Kartik Aaryan-Nushrratt Bharuccha-starrer narrates the plight of a woman after marriage who becomes a victim of marital rape.
Taapsee Pannu stars as a woman who decides to stand against her husband and domestic abuse.
The show explored the ground reality that dives deep into the social stigma, loneliness, sexuality and peer pressure.
Four individual stories of women are involved or want to be involved in a relationship and how and how they feel as their stories unfold.
A teen drama that deals with drugs, relationships, sex and peer pressure.
A series about an erotic novelist with a mission of losing his virginity.
