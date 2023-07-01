Top 10 OTT originals of the week on Netflix, JioCinema and more; Lust Stories 2 joins the list
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 01, 2023
JioCinema show Asur 2 is still ruling the chart.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shahid Kapoor starrer Farzi is second on the list.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chris Hemsworth's The Extraction 2 has taken up the third spot.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tamannaah Bhatia's Jee Karda is on the fourth spot.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Night Manager has taken up the fifth spot.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Never Have I Ever is sixth on the list.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Recently released Netflix's Lust Stories 2 has taken up the seventh spot.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kerala Cime Files is on the eighth spot of the list shared by Ormax Media.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Scoop is still among the top ten.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shahid Kapoor's Farzi has dropped to the tenth spot.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 most dreaded villians in Indian OTT movies and web series
Find Out More