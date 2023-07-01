Top 10 OTT originals of the week on Netflix, JioCinema and more; Lust Stories 2 joins the list

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 01, 2023

JioCinema show Asur 2 is still ruling the chart.

Shahid Kapoor starrer Farzi is second on the list.

Chris Hemsworth's The Extraction 2 has taken up the third spot.

Tamannaah Bhatia's Jee Karda is on the fourth spot.

The Night Manager has taken up the fifth spot.

Never Have I Ever is sixth on the list.

Recently released Netflix's Lust Stories 2 has taken up the seventh spot.

Kerala Cime Files is on the eighth spot of the list shared by Ormax Media.

Scoop is still among the top ten.

Shahid Kapoor's Farzi has dropped to the tenth spot.

