Top 10 web series on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT based on books
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 11, 2023
Based on the 2006 book by Vikram Chandra, Sacred Games is an Indian neo-noir crime thriller on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A Suitable Boy is a BBC television drama miniseries that Andrew Davies adapted from the 1993 book by Vikram Seth on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
State of Siege: 26/11 is an Indian action-thriller web series on Zee 5.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Indian dystopian drama web series ‘Leila’ is based on Prayaag Akbar’s 2017 book on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The 2019 Indian web television thriller series The Final Call is based on Priya Kumar’s 2015 book I Will Go with You on Zee 5.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Death On The Nile is based on the book with the same name where it turns into a terrifying search for a murderer. Watch it on Disney+Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Parchhayee is prepared to bring the most terrifying horror stories by renowned novelist Ruskin Bond to life on Zee 5.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Based on the 2015 espionage novel by Bilal Siddiqi, Bard of Blood is an Indian spy thriller series on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Stories by Rabindranath Tagore is based on the well-known short stories by Bengali author and Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, is set in 1920s Bengal on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A Married Woman is an Indian Hindi-language romantic drama web series that is based on the book by Manju Kapur on Alt Balaji.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Are you a fan of novels?
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
These are some of the top Hindi web series based on novels.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com