Top 10 web series on OTT about serial killers that will leave you terrified for life; Somebody, Asur 2 and more
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 22, 2023
K-drama Somebody on Netflix is about a serial killer who uses dating app to find his target.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is based on the most dread serial killer in the US.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dahaad on Amazon Prime Video is also about women being found dead in public bathrooms.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Asur series on Jio Cinema is one of the best web series ever made.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dexter remains to be one of the most chilling series about serial killer.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
You also consists of series of killing in pursuit of finding love.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Indian Predator series is based on true crime events and it is as terrifying as it can get.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Serpent is based on Charles Sobhraj who was a serial killer, fraudster and a thief.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mindhunter is a pychological thriller that has agents trying to understand the psychic of killers.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Conversations With A Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes has actual footage and audio recordings of notorious serial killer Ted Bundy.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Bigg Boss contestants who proved to be the biggest flirts
Find Out More