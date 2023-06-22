Top 10 web series on OTT about serial killers that will leave you terrified for life; Somebody, Asur 2 and more

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 22, 2023

K-drama Somebody on Netflix is about a serial killer who uses dating app to find his target.

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is based on the most dread serial killer in the US.

Dahaad on Amazon Prime Video is also about women being found dead in public bathrooms.

Asur series on Jio Cinema is one of the best web series ever made.

Dexter remains to be one of the most chilling series about serial killer.

You also consists of series of killing in pursuit of finding love.

Indian Predator series is based on true crime events and it is as terrifying as it can get.

The Serpent is based on Charles Sobhraj who was a serial killer, fraudster and a thief.

Mindhunter is a pychological thriller that has agents trying to understand the psychic of killers.

Conversations With A Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes has actual footage and audio recordings of notorious serial killer Ted Bundy.

