Top 10 web series to watch on OTT with the whole family this long weekend

Farzi, Gullak, Happy Family, Panchayat and more popular web series to watch with family on Prime Video, Netflix, Hotstar and more.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 29, 2023
Panchayat, Happy Family, Gullak and more popular web series that you can watch with your family on OTT platforms.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This comedy-drama story is about an engineer who joins as secretary of a Panchayat office in a remote village of UP.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The story is about the problems faced by a family during the construction of their dream home.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The series is about a 12-year-old boy and his understanding of dynamics in a middle-class family.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This is an Indian sitcom that showcases the lives of the Malhotra family which stays happy despite going through a mid life crisis.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shahid Kapoor's black comedy crime thriller is about an artist who makes counterfeit money.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The story is of Dr Homi Jehnagir Bhabha and Dr Vikram Ambalal Sarabhai who created history.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The series is a biography of the late CM of Tamil Nadu, J. Jayalalithaa.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The story is about the Dholakia family who face various ups and downs in their lives.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The story is about a middle-class family who have their share of problems.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!