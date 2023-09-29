Top 10 web series to watch on OTT with the whole family this long weekend

Farzi, Gullak, Happy Family, Panchayat and more popular web series to watch with family on Prime Video, Netflix, Hotstar and more.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 29, 2023

Web series to watch with family

Panchayat, Happy Family, Gullak and more popular web series that you can watch with your family on OTT platforms.

Panchayat - Prime Video

This comedy-drama story is about an engineer who joins as secretary of a Panchayat office in a remote village of UP.

Home Shanti - Hotstar

The story is about the problems faced by a family during the construction of their dream home.

Yeh Meri Family - Prime Video

The series is about a 12-year-old boy and his understanding of dynamics in a middle-class family.

Mind the Malhotras - Prime Video

This is an Indian sitcom that showcases the lives of the Malhotra family which stays happy despite going through a mid life crisis.

Farzi - Prime Video

Shahid Kapoor's black comedy crime thriller is about an artist who makes counterfeit money.

Rocket Boys - Sony Liv

The story is of Dr Homi Jehnagir Bhabha and Dr Vikram Ambalal Sarabhai who created history.

Queen - MX Player

The series is a biography of the late CM of Tamil Nadu, J. Jayalalithaa.

Happy Family - Prime Video

The story is about the Dholakia family who face various ups and downs in their lives.

Gullak - Sony Liv

The story is about a middle-class family who have their share of problems.

