Top 10 web series with the hottest scenes on Ullu App

Palang Tod to Charmsukh; a look at the hottest scenes in shows that air on Ullu App that will leave you sweating hard.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 29, 2023

Lady Finger

Sarla and Dev's marriage hits a rough patch and she decides to test her husband's loyalties.

Badan

Ashwin who is a hopelessly romantic guy falls in love with Nikki and later realizes that she is married.

Charmsukh

The series consists of 13 episodes that talk about sexual desire, love and betrayal.

Mohan Chabhiwala

Mohan works as a key maker who unravels some dark secrets of the woman and blackmails her.

Secretary

Ajay and Vinod's guilty pleasure consists of the latter narrating a new sexual encounter between his boss and her secretary.

Farebi Yaar

Sughanda and Kamal's sexual life spices up after Kamal's friend, Rajat arrives to stay with them.

Palang Tod

The story is about a youngster who falls in love with a young girl.

Ishqiyapa

Karan falls madly in love with her newly appointed teacher, Mohini.

Teekhi Chutney

Aditya plans a road trip with his girlfriend, Jenny and Aditya's father becomes a third wheel in their relationship.

Honey Trap

Vinita stumbles upon a magical jar of honey that has the power to entice any man.

