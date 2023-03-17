Top 10 wedding look inspiration to take from Bollywood star kids

There are many Bollywood star kids who will totally inspire you with their bridesmaid looks. Here, take a look at the full list of the same here.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 17, 2023
The starkid wore a pretty pink saree and you can wear the same if you want to attend a summer wedding.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If you are a wedding guest then all you need is a yellow-coloured lehenga to look hot and beautiful.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A golden lehenga choli is all you need which would appeal to the Gen Z generation.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She looks sexy in a silver saree which is head-turning.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
All you need is a red saree to look sexy like Aamir Khan's daughter Ira.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik Roshan's niece looks visionary in a white chikankari saree.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ananya knows to make heads turn in a red-coloured saree with a sexy blouse.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shweta Tiwari's daughter looks like a bomb in this saree.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter is surely stunning in a pink coloured saree.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She is totally sizzling in this glittery blouse and saree like how?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!