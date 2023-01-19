Top 10 weight loss secrets of Nita Ambani who lost 18 kg

Nita Ambani does not look like Radhika Merchant's would be mother-in-law. She does not even look like Anant Ambani's mom. These are her weight loss secrets.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 19, 2023
Nita made a lot of changes to her diet. She started eating a lot of fruits, vegetables, seeds and nuts.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nita likes to do yoga, swimming and gym workouts which totally keeps her fit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nita loves to consume beetroot juice which is filled with nutrients. She drinks two glasses everyday, reportedly.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nita loves to drink the detox juice which cleanses her gut and also helps in fat loss.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nita likes to take beetroot juice before and after her workout. It gives her a lot of energy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nita loves to dance and is a graceful dancer on the stage. She has received training in Bharatnatyam.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nita likes to be in shape and for the same she loves to do classical dance which gives balance and endurance to her body.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nita was inspired by Anant Ambani her son who had lost weight post being trained by Vinod Chopra a celebrity coach.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
When her son used to workout, she used to accompany him which helped her lose 18 kg.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nita ensures that she consuimes more of almonds, nuts and eats less of carbs.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
