Top 10 weight loss secrets of Nita Ambani who lost 18 kg

Nita Ambani does not look like Radhika Merchant's would be mother-in-law. She does not even look like Anant Ambani's mom. These are her weight loss secrets.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 19, 2023

Consumes fruits

Nita made a lot of changes to her diet. She started eating a lot of fruits, vegetables, seeds and nuts.

Work out

Nita likes to do yoga, swimming and gym workouts which totally keeps her fit.

Drinks beetroot juice

Nita loves to consume beetroot juice which is filled with nutrients. She drinks two glasses everyday, reportedly.

Benefits of beetroot juice

Nita loves to drink the detox juice which cleanses her gut and also helps in fat loss.

Pre-workout drink

Nita likes to take beetroot juice before and after her workout. It gives her a lot of energy.

Dance

Nita loves to dance and is a graceful dancer on the stage. She has received training in Bharatnatyam.

Freestyle exercise

Nita likes to be in shape and for the same she loves to do classical dance which gives balance and endurance to her body.

Inspired by Anant Ambani

Nita was inspired by Anant Ambani her son who had lost weight post being trained by Vinod Chopra a celebrity coach.

Accompanied son in workouts

When her son used to workout, she used to accompany him which helped her lose 18 kg.

Less carbohydrates

Nita ensures that she consuimes more of almonds, nuts and eats less of carbs.

