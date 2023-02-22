Top 10 Weird Habits of Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen and more Bollywood stars that will leave you astonished

Bollywood stars weird habits will surprise you, Tap to knowSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 22, 2023
Kareena Kapoor Khan has a weird habit of chewing nails and this could be out of stress.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Miss Universe prefers to take bath on the open terrace as she hates bathing in her huge bathroom.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Allegedly Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan only takes off his shoes once a daySource: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan loves collecting soaps and has a unique assemblage of soaps gathered from different parts of the world.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Big B wears two wrist watches in two hands to stay updated with different timezones when Abhishek and Aishwarya travel internationally.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She is a clean washroom freak. She doesn’t use washroom until it is squeaky clean and also makes sure it is spic and span after the useSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Sidharth Malhotra has the weirdest tastebuds in the world. He loves to eat gulab jamun with mango pickle.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A dental kit is his unavoidable companion as he often brushes his teeth being addicted to dental care.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
John Abraham has a habit of shaking his legs continuously.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka Chopra is a shoe lover and owns a collection of over 80 pairs of branded shoes of different colours.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!