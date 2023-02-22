Top 10 Weird Habits of Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen and more Bollywood stars that will leave you astonished

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan has a weird habit of chewing nails and this could be out of stress.

Sushmita Sen

Miss Universe prefers to take bath on the open terrace as she hates bathing in her huge bathroom.

Shah Rukh Khan

Allegedly Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan only takes off his shoes once a day

Salman Khan

Salman Khan loves collecting soaps and has a unique assemblage of soaps gathered from different parts of the world.

Amitabh Bachchan

Big B wears two wrist watches in two hands to stay updated with different timezones when Abhishek and Aishwarya travel internationally.

Preity Zinta

She is a clean washroom freak. She doesn’t use washroom until it is squeaky clean and also makes sure it is spic and span after the use

Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra has the weirdest tastebuds in the world. He loves to eat gulab jamun with mango pickle.

Ayushmann Khurrana

A dental kit is his unavoidable companion as he often brushes his teeth being addicted to dental care.

John Abraham

John Abraham has a habit of shaking his legs continuously.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is a shoe lover and owns a collection of over 80 pairs of branded shoes of different colours.

