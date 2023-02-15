Top 10 weirdest photos of Bollywood stars will make you go WTH

There are many Bollywood stars who have been known for their weird fashionable style which will totally question you about everything. Check it out.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 15, 2023
Shilpa was seen enjoying on the lap and tummy of Akshay's.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Both of the stars went naked to promote vegetarianism.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Juhi looked surprised as Aamir posed like natraj that is Lord Shiva.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay did not even care about the way Karisma was holding on to him like a maniac.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor looked weird with a dog.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She looked like a desi avenger in this superhero attire.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It looks like this is the scene that takes place when one is drunk.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Juhi was seen squeezing Govinda's chest.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She was seen smelling the underarm of her co-star.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The veteran star was once seen wearing a thong which was way ahead of his generation.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!