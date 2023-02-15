Top 10 weirdest photos of Bollywood stars will make you go WTH

There are many Bollywood stars who have been known for their weird fashionable style which will totally question you about everything. Check it out.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 15, 2023

Akshay Kumar-Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa was seen enjoying on the lap and tummy of Akshay's.

John Abraham-Aditi Govitrikar

Both of the stars went naked to promote vegetarianism.

Juhi Chawla- Aamir Khan

Juhi looked surprised as Aamir posed like natraj that is Lord Shiva.

Karisma Kapoor-Akshay Kumar

Akshay did not even care about the way Karisma was holding on to him like a maniac.

Mithun Chakraborty

The actor looked weird with a dog.

Rekha

She looked like a desi avenger in this superhero attire.

Shakti Kapoor

It looks like this is the scene that takes place when one is drunk.

Govinda- Juhi Chawla

Juhi was seen squeezing Govinda's chest.

Farah Naaz

She was seen smelling the underarm of her co-star.

Jackie Shroff

The veteran star was once seen wearing a thong which was way ahead of his generation.

Thanks For Reading!

