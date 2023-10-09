Top 10 whodunit movies on OTT that will keep you guessing from start to end

Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, Talaash and more on the list.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 09, 2023

Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!

Starring Sushant Singh Rajput, the film revolves around a detective trying to solve case of a chemist gone missing. Till the end, it will leave you thinking. It is on Amazon Prime Video.

Ittefaq on Netflix

The film starring Akshaye Khanna is about two witnesses of a murder who are also the prime suspects.

Raat Akeli Hai on Netflix

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's film is a murder mystery that will keep you hooked to the screens.

Talaash on Netflix

It stars Aamir Khan as a cop who is investigating a high-profile murder case. The twist and turns are quite intriguing.

Talvar on Disney+Hotstar

Based on Arushi Talvar murder case, the film revolves around parents who are suspected to be the murderers.

Manorama Six Feet Under on Amazon Prime Video

Some shocking hidden truths come to fore when a detective is asked to find proof over Irrigation Minister's extramarital affair.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery on Netflix

It is touted to be the best whodunit movies among the recent releases. On a Greek Island when friends are partying, someone turns up dead. Who did it? Watch to know.

HIT: The First Case on Netflix

The story about an inspector dealing with his past sets out on a mission to find a missing girl is worth watch.

Murder Mystery on Netflix

Murder Mystery starring Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler is engaging and entertaining with tons of comedy.

Zodiac on Amazon Prime Video

The film about a cartoonists trying to find a Zodiac killer is worth your time.

The Nice Guys on Amazon Prime Video

Single father and licensed PI are on a hunt of a murderer of a porn story. It has received a 7.4 rating on IMDB.

Gupt on Zee5

Best saved for the last. Gupt starring Bobby Deol, Manisha Koirala and Kajol is the best whodunit film ever.

