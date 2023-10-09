Top 10 whodunit movies on OTT that will keep you guessing from start to end

Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, Talaash and more on the list.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 09, 2023
Starring Sushant Singh Rajput, the film revolves around a detective trying to solve case of a chemist gone missing. Till the end, it will leave you thinking. It is on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film starring Akshaye Khanna is about two witnesses of a murder who are also the prime suspects.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's film is a murder mystery that will keep you hooked to the screens.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It stars Aamir Khan as a cop who is investigating a high-profile murder case. The twist and turns are quite intriguing.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Based on Arushi Talvar murder case, the film revolves around parents who are suspected to be the murderers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Some shocking hidden truths come to fore when a detective is asked to find proof over Irrigation Minister's extramarital affair.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is touted to be the best whodunit movies among the recent releases. On a Greek Island when friends are partying, someone turns up dead. Who did it? Watch to know.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The story about an inspector dealing with his past sets out on a mission to find a missing girl is worth watch.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Murder Mystery starring Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler is engaging and entertaining with tons of comedy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film about a cartoonists trying to find a Zodiac killer is worth your time.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Single father and licensed PI are on a hunt of a murderer of a porn story. It has received a 7.4 rating on IMDB.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Best saved for the last. Gupt starring Bobby Deol, Manisha Koirala and Kajol is the best whodunit film ever.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
