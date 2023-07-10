Top 10 Whodunnit mysteries on Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar and more OTT

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 10, 2023

Gumraah on Netflix will keep connected till the end to know who has actually attempted the murder.

Manorama Six Feet Under streaming on Netflix is an underrated whodunit movie.

Raat Akeli Hai on Netflix is about a cop investigating a murder and family members are the suspects.

Gupt: The Hidden Truth on Zee5 is one of the classic murder mystery in Indian cinema.

Gaslight will keep you hooked to unravel the truth of the murder mystery. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.

Monica, O My Darling is a neo-noir murder mystery thriller on Netflix.

100 days on Amazon Prime Video is a classic example of murder mysteries.

Kahaani on Amazon Prime Video is about a pregnant woman on a hunt for her missing husband.

Talaash: The Answer Lies Within on Netflix is a mystery behind the murder of an actor.

