The Neerja actress tied a high bun and draped an oversized trench coat that had gigantic sleeves and buttons.Source: Bollywood
This outfit of Sonam has taken our heart and you need to try. She has worn a lavender coloured trench coat.Source: Bollywood
The diva looked cute in a pastel coloured turtle neck top and her fashion game was on point.Source: Bollywood
The actress wore a black coloured baggy sweater in which she looked too cute for words.Source: Bollywood
Isn't Sonam looking chic in this grey skirt which she paired with a cute jacket?Source: Bollywood
Rule his heart with this look of Sonam which is all things glam.Source: Bollywood
She wore an oversized jacket over a pink top and looked all things comfy.Source: Bollywood
Sonam is seen wearing a plaid trench coat over a white dress and is shelling out fashionable goals.Source: Bollywood
The actress knows to create fashion in a checkered co-ord set with cap and boots.Source: Bollywood
If you want to look unique don this black blazer over a monochrome skirt and a turtleneck top.Source: Bollywood
