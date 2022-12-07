Nude trench coat

The Neerja actress tied a high bun and draped an oversized trench coat that had gigantic sleeves and buttons.

Winter ready

This outfit of Sonam has taken our heart and you need to try. She has worn a lavender coloured trench coat.

Dazzle game

The diva looked cute in a pastel coloured turtle neck top and her fashion game was on point.

Baggy look

The actress wore a black coloured baggy sweater in which she looked too cute for words.

Elegant

Isn't Sonam looking chic in this grey skirt which she paired with a cute jacket?

Stunning

Rule his heart with this look of Sonam which is all things glam.

All things adorable

She wore an oversized jacket over a pink top and looked all things comfy.

Fashion queen in a plaid trench coat

Sonam is seen wearing a plaid trench coat over a white dress and is shelling out fashionable goals.

Check look

The actress knows to create fashion in a checkered co-ord set with cap and boots.

Chic lady in a blazer

If you want to look unique don this black blazer over a monochrome skirt and a turtleneck top.

