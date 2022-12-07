Top 10 winter outfit ideas to steal from Sonam Kapoor's wardrobe

Winter has arrived and Sonam Kapoor will teach you to don your favourite winter wear in total bomb style. Check out her winter wardrobe right here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 07, 2022

Nude trench coat

The Neerja actress tied a high bun and draped an oversized trench coat that had gigantic sleeves and buttons.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Winter ready

This outfit of Sonam has taken our heart and you need to try. She has worn a lavender coloured trench coat.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dazzle game

The diva looked cute in a pastel coloured turtle neck top and her fashion game was on point.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Baggy look

The actress wore a black coloured baggy sweater in which she looked too cute for words.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Elegant

Isn't Sonam looking chic in this grey skirt which she paired with a cute jacket?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Stunning

Rule his heart with this look of Sonam which is all things glam.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

All things adorable

She wore an oversized jacket over a pink top and looked all things comfy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fashion queen in a plaid trench coat

Sonam is seen wearing a plaid trench coat over a white dress and is shelling out fashionable goals.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Check look

The actress knows to create fashion in a checkered co-ord set with cap and boots.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chic lady in a blazer

If you want to look unique don this black blazer over a monochrome skirt and a turtleneck top.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next:

 

 Find Out More