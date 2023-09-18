Top 10 worst Bollywood horror movies that will make you laugh, here's where to watch on OTT

Check out the funniest Bollywood horror films on OTT platforms.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 18, 2023

Horror Bollywood films for comic relief

Some Bollywood horror films are so bad that they are good. Well, they won’t spook you but will leave you ROFL.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jaani Dushman - Prime Video

A girl is sexually abused and kills herself. A shape-shifting snake takes revenge after he finds out that the girl was his lover in previous life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ghost - ZEE5

A husband gets accused of killing his wife but says that a spirit has killed her.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Phoonk 2 - MX Player

A family relocates to a new house, wherein the kids encounter bizarre things.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hisss - Prime Video

The story is about a man who gets cancer and want to get a naagmani to become immortal.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bandh Darwaza - YouTube

A wife cannot conceive and her husband takes her to the vampire, in the hope that he can help.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhooth Returns - Prime Video

A family shifts to a new house and a spirit possesses their daughter.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Paapi Gudia - YouTube

This film is about a criminal who possesses a doll after death and hunts down children.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Suryavanshi - Prime Video

An archaeologist digs an underground palace at Sangramgarh, literally awakening ghosts from the past.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Urfi Javed and Pratik Sehajpal visit Siddhivinayak to seek blessings, former's face jewellery steals the show

 

 Find Out More