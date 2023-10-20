Top 10 worst Bollywood movies on OTT that are absolutely cringe

These lowest rated films are so bad that they're good!

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 20, 2023

Humshakals

Saif Ali Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Ram Kapoor's film was so bad that even Saif Ali Khan regretted being a part of it. With a rating of 1.7, it is on Disney+Hotstar.

Himmatwala

Ajay Devgn and Tamannaah Bhatia's film is among the worst Bollywood films ever. It received a rating of 1.7 on IMDb. Watch it at your own risk on YouTube.

Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag

The film turned out to horrible as per fans despite star cast like Amitabh Bachchan, Mohanlal and more. It is on Disney+Hotstar with an IMDb rating of 1.4.

The Legend of Drona

Starring Abhishek Bachchan, the film got a rating of 2. It is about an orphan who gets to know that he belongs to a family of ancestral warriors.

Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani

The film starred Sunny Deol, Akshay Kumar and more. It is among the worst films ever with an IMBb rating of 2.7.

Karzzzz

The film starred Himesh Reshammiya. From acting to story, the film received a major thumbs down from all. It is on Disney+Hotstar. It got a rating of 2.3.

Love Story 2050

Priyanka Chopra and Harman Baweja's sci-fi film about time travel is on Amazon Prime Video. The movie is so bad that it will make you laugh. It has a rating of 2.6.

Rudraksh

The film is about a doctor uncovering the existence of dark powers. It has got a rating of 2.7. It is on JioCinema.

Rascals

The film that released in 2011 was supposed to be a comedy film but it turned out to be cringe. It is on Zee5 and has an IMDb rating of 3.

Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage

This is best example of a romantic film gone horribly wrong. It is on Amazon Prime Video. It got a rating of 3.1.

Jism 2

A film about an adult film star who is hired by an intelligence agency officer is quite messy. It is on Zee5.

Mission Istaanbul

The film has an IMDb rating of 3.1. It is on Amazon Prime Video for you to watch.

