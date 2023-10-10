Top 10 worst rated Telugu movies ever in the history of Tollywood

Here is a list of Telugu movies with lowest ratings according to IMDb

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 10, 2023

Veyi Subhamulu Kalugu Neeku

This Telugu film has been rated as low as 1.7 on IMDb.

Okka Magadu

Nandamuri Balakrishna and Anushka Shetty starrer has been rated 1.8.

Parama Veera Chakra

Ameesha Patel’s this Telugu movie received a rating of 1.8.

Vijayendra Varama

Vijayendra Varama has been rated 2.0 on IMDb.

Maharadi

Maharadi received a lowest rating of 2.0 on IMDb.

Niku Naku Pellanta Tom Tom Tom

This 2022 film is among the worst rated Telugu movies with a rating of 2.0.

Climax

Ram Gopal Varma's directorial Telugu movie is rated 2.2.

365 days

Another Ram Gopal Varma helmed movie also received a rating of 2.2.

Veerabhadra

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s movie received a rating of 2.2 on IMDb.

Oh My Ghost

Sunny Leone’s Telugu horror comedy film received a rating of 2.3.

