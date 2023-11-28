Top 10 Yami Gautam movies on OTT that prove she's one of the finest actors
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 28, 2023
Lost stars Yami Gautam as a journalist in an emotional thriller set up. Watch on Zee5.
Yami Gautam proved her acting prowess playing a blind woman in Kaabil streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
Uri: The Surgical Strike on Zee 5 is based on the real event of the Indian Army executing a surgical strike in Pakistan.
In OMG 2 she plays a stern lawyer opposite Pankaj Tripathi. Watch on Netflix.
Vicky Donar was Yami’s debut Bollywood film. Watch on Amazon Prime Video and JioCinema.
Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga co-starring Sunny Kaushal is avaialble on Netflix.
Sanam Re is a romance drama also starring Pulkit Samrat. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.
In Dasvi, she plays a fierce police officer who ain’t afraid of even politicians. Watch on Netflix.
Badlapur is an action crime thriller avaialble on JioCinema.
A Thursday - Yami Gautam plays a playgroup teacher who abducts children. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.
