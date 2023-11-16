Top 11 best action movies directors in Hindi cinema right now
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 16, 2023
Atlee Kumar who recently directed Jawan is known for high-octane action sequences complemented by emotional depth and compelling storytelling.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Siddharth Anand who directed Pathaan is a master of sleek, stylized action with a focus on adrenaline-pumping sequences and larger-than-life visuals.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Singham director Rohit Shetty is renowned for larger-than-life movies with high-octane action sequences.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar director Anil Sharma emphasizes intense and impactful action within emotionally charged narratives.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kabir Khan crafts action with a blend of realism, patriotism, and intense storytelling.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tiger 3 director Maneesh Sharma leans towards realistic action sequences blended with relatable human emotions and character-driven stories.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ali Abbas Zafar who lately directed Bloody Daddy Merges high-energy action with emotionally engaging storytelling, often portraying strong characters.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anubhav Sinha who recently directed Anek focuses on thought-provoking action narratives intertwined with social and political commentary.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Farhad Samji is known for his comedic directorial style and action-oriented films like Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Bachchhan Paandey.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anirudh Iyer recently directed Ayushmann Khurrana starrer An Action Hero.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: World Cup 2023: Why is Hania Aamir being called Pakistan's Anushka Sharma?
Find Out More