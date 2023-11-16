Top 11 best action movies directors in Hindi cinema right now

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 16, 2023

Atlee Kumar who recently directed Jawan is known for high-octane action sequences complemented by emotional depth and compelling storytelling.

Siddharth Anand who directed Pathaan is a master of sleek, stylized action with a focus on adrenaline-pumping sequences and larger-than-life visuals.

Singham director Rohit Shetty is renowned for larger-than-life movies with high-octane action sequences.

Gadar director Anil Sharma emphasizes intense and impactful action within emotionally charged narratives.

Kabir Khan crafts action with a blend of realism, patriotism, and intense storytelling.

Tiger 3 director Maneesh Sharma leans towards realistic action sequences blended with relatable human emotions and character-driven stories.

Ali Abbas Zafar who lately directed Bloody Daddy Merges high-energy action with emotionally engaging storytelling, often portraying strong characters.

Anubhav Sinha who recently directed Anek focuses on thought-provoking action narratives intertwined with social and political commentary.

Farhad Samji is known for his comedic directorial style and action-oriented films like Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Bachchhan Paandey.

Anirudh Iyer recently directed Ayushmann Khurrana starrer An Action Hero.

