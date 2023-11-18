Top 11 Best Bollywood dance songs of 2023 for your wedding sangeet, cocktail night and parties

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 18, 2023

Jhoome jo pathaan song from Pathaan film will make you groove.

Kyaa Baat Haii 2.0 from Govinda Naam Mera is well crooned.

Main khiladi from Selfiee is a peppy song.

Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai is a perfect starter for any sangeet night.

Tere Pyaar Mein from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is an evergreen party anthem.

Billi billi from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan song can be performed with entire family.

Show me the thumka from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is a peppy track to dance on.

Current Laga Re from Cirkus is the perfect song for group performance.

Yentamma from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a party number.

Munda Sona Hoon Main from Shehzada song can be choosen by the groom's family.

