Top 11 best Bollywood debuts that gave us the finest actors

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 23, 2023

Deepika Padukone essayed Shantipriya with elegance. She is one of the top celebs. 

Sadly, Bhagyashree left her career in movies right after her debut. But she had so much potential which she is exploring now. 

Hrithik Roshan played a dual role in his debut and both characters were so different. 

Imran Khan debuted with Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na and brought a fresh wave of rom-coms. Now, fans are eagerly looking forward to his comeback.  

Ranveer Singh is proving his mettle as an actor. His movie Band Baaja Baarat grabbed everyone's attention. 

Anushka Sharma as Tani won several hearts. Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi was the best debut for Anushka. 

Parineeti Chopra made her debut opposite Ranveer. She was a firecracker in the movie Ladies vs Ricky Bahl. 

Alia Bhatt as Shanaya was perfect. And look how she has added some amazing movies to her graph. 

Shahid Kapoor as Rajiv instantly became everyone's favourite. Since then, Shahid has wowed the audience with diverse roles.  

Ranbir Kapoor played the chocolate boy in Saawariya. His debut made him a star. It was then the right scripts he picked. 

Ayushmann has always picked unique content. And that's how he created his identity in Bollywood. 

