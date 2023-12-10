Top 11 best Brenden Fraser movies to watch on Netflix, SonyLiv and more OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 10, 2023
The Mummy is a thrilling adventure where Fraser plays an adventurer battling an ancient mummy, available on Prime Video.
The Mummy Returns is the sequel to the first film, continuing the action-packed adventures, also available on Prime Video.
George of the Jungle is comedy where Fraser portrays the lovable, goofy hero George, available on Disney+ Hotstar.
The Whale is a thrilling drama streaming on SonyLIV.
Journey to the Center of the Earth is an adventure film available on Amazon Prime Video.
Extraordinary Measures is a heartfelt drama based on a true story available on Amazon Prime Video.
Blast from the Past is romantic comedy available on Amazon Prime Video.
The Quiet American is a political thriller set in Vietnam where Fraser portrays a complex character, available on Prime Video.
Inkheart is a fantasy-adventure film where Fraser plays a character who can bring book characters to life, available on Prime Video.
Crash is a gripping drama exploring racial tensions in Los Angeles, featuring Fraser in a diverse ensemble cast, available on Prime Video.
School Ties is a sports drama available on Amazon Prime Video.
