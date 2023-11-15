Top 11 Bollywood movies on how to move on after breakup to watch on OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 15, 2023
Jab We Met on Prime Video is a story of self-discovery and moving on after heartbreak, where the protagonists find solace in each other's company.
Love Aaj Kal on Prime Video highlights how people cope with breakups and find solace in new relationships.
Break Ke Baad on Prime Video explores the journey of two individuals navigating life post-breakup and discovering themselves.
Cocktail on JioCinema revolves around three friends dealing with the complexities of love, friendship, and moving on after a breakup.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani on Netflix touches upon themes of unrequited love, personal growth, and moving forward after heartbreak.
Band Baaja Baaraat on Prime Video is primarily a story of entrepreneurship, but the film also touches upon themes of moving on after relationship setbacks.
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil on Prime Video explores unrequited love, the film delves into the complexities of moving on and finding closure after heartbreak.
Lootera on Disney+ Hotstar is a tale of love and loss, where the protagonist deals with heartbreak and tries to move on while carrying emotional baggage.
Kal Ho Naa Ho on Netflix is a tale of unspoken love and letting go, emphasizing the importance of moving on in life despite past relationships.
Wake Up Sid on Netflix focuses on the journey of a young man finding his purpose and moving on after a breakup.
Queen on Netflix revolves around a girl on a trip of self-discovery after her marriage is called off.
