Top 11 Bollywood stars and their salaries then and now will leave you feeling 'uthaa le re baba'
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 31, 2023
Akshay Kumar's first pay cheque was for Rs 1500. He now earns Rs 60 to 145 crore.
Amitabh Bachchan's first pay was Rs 500. He charges Rs 15 crore to 30 crore per movie.
Aamir Khan got Rs 11000 for his first film. He now makes Rs 110 to 175 crore per movie.
Priyanka Chopra's first job landed her Rs 5000. The gorgeous beauty now mints about Rs 14 crore to 25 crore per film.
Shah Rukh Khan earned Rs 50 for his first job. He now makes Rs 150 crore to 250 crore per movie.
Ranbir Kapoor got Rs 250 as his first pay cheque. He now makes Rs 50 crore to Rs 75 crore per movie.
Kareena Kapoor Khan's first stint got her Rs 11000 but it did not happen. She now makes about Rs 12 crore to 18 crore.
Deepika Padukone revealed she received Rs 2000 for an ad shoot which was her first job. She now charges Rs 15 crore to 30 crore per movie.
Kangana Ranaut did an ad shoot for Rs 8000 as her first job. She now makes Rs 15 crore to 27 crore per movie.
Salman Khan's first salary was Rs 75 at a show where he danced. He now makes Rs 100 crore to 150 crore per film.
Ajay Devgn got Rs 5000 for Phool Aur Kaante. He now makes Rs 50 crore to 70 crore each movie.
