Top 11 Bollywood stars who got lost from limelight too quickly
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 06, 2023
Best known for his role in Main Hoon Na, Zayed Khan could not live up to his name as he featured in subsequent flops.
Starring in movies like No Entry and Heyy Babyy, Fardeen Khan seemed to have a bright future ahead but his career soon plummeted.
Bhoomika Chawla, who was quite well known for her role alongside Salman Khan in Tere Naam, but that was almost it for her in the Bollywood industry.
Imran Khan was a pretty famous name back in the day, doing movies like I Hate Luv Storys, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, etc. He was last seen on screen in 2015.
Rahul Bose’s most memorable role has to be in Dil Dhadakne Do, since then he has been a part of some movies but none of them performed.
Starring in movies like, Rock On!!, Bol Bachchan and Ek Villain, Prachi Desai had a pretty decent career overall but has been MIA since Rock On 2.
Being the son of legendary Yash Chopra, Uday Chopra managed to fumble his career and is best remembered for his role in Dhoom series.
Starring in Lagaan, Gracy Singh had already made a name for herself but couldn’t live up-to it, she switched to television shows before disappearing.
Amrita Rao had a successful run of movies alongside stars like Shahid Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, etc., but eventually all the rest of her movies failed.
Sneha Ullal was doing well in the industry with both Bollywood and Telugu films but took a hiatus and then struggled to come back.
Kim Sharma made her debut with the movie Mohabbatein but soon her personal life started attracting more attention than her professional career.
