Top 11 Bollywood suspense thriller movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 16, 2023
Starring Tabu and Ali Fazal, the movie revolves around a RAW agent spying on another agent accused of leaking important information. It is gripping and how. Watch Khufiya on Netflix.
How a common man saves his Family from an alleged murder case while all proof points at them. Watch Drishyam on Amazon Prime Video.
A policeman’s son dies but he investigates the mysterious death of an actor while his wife deals with her loss. Watch Talaash on Prime Video.
An actor’s daughter goes missing and soon he and her stepfather accuse each other of her kidnapping. It is worth watching what exactly happened. Watch Ugly on Hotstar.
You will be hooked to know the serial killer behind mysterious murders. Watch Cuttputlli on Disney+ Hotstar.
HIT: The First Case is about a young cop is assigned to investigate a high-profile murder case. Watch on Netflix.
An Action Hero is a gripping story will keep you hooked till the end. Watch on Netflix
Manorama Six Feet Under is about Manorama, minister's wife, asks a government employee to investigate her husband's extramarital affair but Satyaveer uncovers hidden truths. Watch on Netflix.
Andhadhun is full of suspense story with a mysterious end. Watch on Netflix.
Monica, O My Darling is a thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Watch on Netflix.
Raat Akeli Hai starring Nawazzudin Siddiqui is one of the best suspense thrillers when a landlord dies on his wedding night. Watch on Netflix.
