Top 11 edge of the seat Telugu crime thrillers on OTT that are an absolute must watch
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 31, 2023
Kshanam is about an investment banker who returns from San Francisco in search of a missing girl who is his former flame's daughter. Watch this one on MX Player.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gautham, an investigative journalist gets recurring nightmares about a woman being murdered. Watch this thrilling movie on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ram Pothineni's Red is about identical twins reuniting and getting entangled in a labyrinth of secrets, deception and crime. Watch it on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka Shetty's Nishabdham is about a world-renowned cello player being murdered in a haunted house. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rakshasudu talks about the newly appointed sub-inspector who is on a hunt of a serial killer but things go awry. Watch this on on ZEE5.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
V is about a showdown between a serial killer and a top cop. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
An officer investigates the murder of a high-ranking official who was allegedly killed by a rape victim. Watch Evaru on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Iraivan is a cat-and-mouse game between a serial killer and a cop. Watch it on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A blind chef promises to help the woman he loves but she suddenly goes missing. Watch it JioCinema.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Before he is even enlisted into RAW, Gopi is accused of murdering two Raw officials. Goodchari is all about Gopi clearing his name. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Three doppelgangers, one criminal. It's a riot. Watch Amigos on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A man holds several high-profile officials hostage. Why? Find out on SonyLiv.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 saree inspirations from Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone for this Karwa Chauth
Find Out More