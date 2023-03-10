TOP 11 Entertainment News: Satish Kaushik passes away, Ranbir Kapoor reveals if he loves Raha more than Alia Bhatt and more

From the tragic demise of Satish Kaushik to Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar business, Ranbir Kapoor-Raha Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and more here's a look at what made the news. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 09, 2023

Satish Kaushik passes away 

Actor-Director-Comedian Satish Kaushik passed away at the age of 66 in Gurugram. He suffered a heart attack, as per reports. He is survived by his wife, Shashi and daughter Vanshika. 

Nysa gets love 

Nysa Devgn's latest photoshoot went viral online. Fans felt she looked like her mom, actress Kajol. 

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar box office Day 1

Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor's film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is hitting the right chord of the audience. It minted Rs 15.73 crores on day 1. 

Rakul gets trolled 

Rakul Preet Singh was snapped shopping in the city today. The actress was asked about the demise of Satish Kaushik but got trolled for shopping. 

Priyanka's HOLI 

Priyanka Chopra shared a picture of her Holi celebrations with Nick Jonas and fam in Los Angeles. It looks mad crazy! 

Hrithik reviews TJMM 

Hrithik Roshan watched Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and he loved it. He said that it is not easy to get the genre right and lauded the team, Ranbir and Shraddha. 

Varun embarrassed Kiara 

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani's video from an event went viral in which Varun is seen teasing Kiara with Sidharth Malhotra's name. He is heard asking 'Bhaiya kaise hai.' 

Satish Kaushik's last film 

Late actor Satish Kaushik will be seen in Kangana Ranaut-directed Emergency which also stars Anupam Kher. 

Ranbir or Alia: who loves Raha more? 

Ranbir was asked this question in an interview and he dodged it saying that it could cause war at home. He adds that right now they both are obsessed parents and maybe after two years, he could answer. He adds that they are competing on whether Raha will say Papa first or Mama first. 

Michelle Yeoh's IG post 

Michelle Yeoh, who is nominated for the Best Actress category at the Oscars shared a screenshot of an article whose header read, 'It’s Been Over Two Decades Since We’ve Had a Non-White Best Actress Winner. Will That Change in 2023?' She took it down. As per reports, it goes against Academy's rule 11 on 'References to Other Nominees'. 

