TOP 11 Entertainment News: Satish Kaushik passes away, Ranbir Kapoor reveals if he loves Raha more than Alia Bhatt and more

From the tragic demise of Satish Kaushik to Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar business, Ranbir Kapoor-Raha Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and more here's a look at what made the news.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 09, 2023
Actor-Director-Comedian Satish Kaushik passed away at the age of 66 in Gurugram. He suffered a heart attack, as per reports. He is survived by his wife, Shashi and daughter Vanshika.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nysa Devgn's latest photoshoot went viral online. Fans felt she looked like her mom, actress Kajol.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor's film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is hitting the right chord of the audience. It minted Rs 15.73 crores on day 1.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rakul Preet Singh was snapped shopping in the city today. The actress was asked about the demise of Satish Kaushik but got trolled for shopping.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka Chopra shared a picture of her Holi celebrations with Nick Jonas and fam in Los Angeles. It looks mad crazy!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik Roshan watched Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and he loved it. He said that it is not easy to get the genre right and lauded the team, Ranbir and Shraddha.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani's video from an event went viral in which Varun is seen teasing Kiara with Sidharth Malhotra's name. He is heard asking 'Bhaiya kaise hai.'Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Late actor Satish Kaushik will be seen in Kangana Ranaut-directed Emergency which also stars Anupam Kher.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir was asked this question in an interview and he dodged it saying that it could cause war at home. He adds that right now they both are obsessed parents and maybe after two years, he could answer. He adds that they are competing on whether Raha will say Papa first or Mama first.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Michelle Yeoh, who is nominated for the Best Actress category at the Oscars shared a screenshot of an article whose header read, 'It’s Been Over Two Decades Since We’ve Had a Non-White Best Actress Winner. Will That Change in 2023?' She took it down. As per reports, it goes against Academy's rule 11 on 'References to Other Nominees'.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
