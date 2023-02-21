TOP 11 Entertainment News: Sonu Nigam attacked, Shah Rukh Khan-Kangana Ranaut’s AMA sesh, Nysa Devgn’s charitable work and more

From Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan conducted an AskSRK session while Kangana Ranaut also conducted an Ask Kangana on Twitter. Sonu Nigam has also made it to the news for the attack.

Shivani Pawaskar

Feb 20, 2023

Kangana Ranaut 

Kangana conducted an Ask Kangana session on Twitter. He shades Hrithik, Diljit both of whom she have had difference in the past. Kangana praised Kartik and Prabhas.  

Nysa's charitable work 

Nysa Devgn attended the Ajay Devgn's NY foundation's charitable work. She recently attended an event wherein the foundation joined hands to provide various facilities in the rural areas. 

Priyanka Chopra 

Priyanka took care of a cancer patient mom of a fan who joined the Jonas Brother's concert recently. The fan shared the story on Twitter. Fans of PC hailed the gorgeous beauty. 

Shah Rukh Khan 

Pathaan actor Shah Rukh Khan conducted an ask SRK session on Twitter again. He answered a lot of questions that his fans asked. HE was his usual witty, humorous self. 

Sonam Kapoor and Vayu 

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's son Vayu turned 6 months old. And Sonam shared an adorable pic with a video online.

Sonu Nigam attacked 

Sonu Nigam and his crew member was attacked by the son of an MLA while he was leaving the stage. Sonu escaped unhurt.

Shehzada BO 

Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada had the lowest weekend. The movie made a business of Rs 20.20 crores. Lowest one for Kartik in a long time.   

Sallu-Akki 

Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar attended a grand wedding in Delhi. They dance at the wedding but the actors were trolled for the same.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui 

Aaliya's lawyer revealed that Nawaz's secretary threatened Sapna, the house help to drop Nawaz's name from her claims. 

Uorfi Javed

Uorfi Javed slammed Aditya Chopra's take on nepotism saying it isn't about making someone star but opportunities being availed to the star kids. 

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer attended the NBA All Star weekend recently. He met a lot of people. A skit with Hasan Minhaj was performed wherein Ranveer performed a rap. However, internet was cringing on the same.

