TOP 11 Entertainment News: Sonu Nigam attacked, Shah Rukh Khan-Kangana Ranaut’s AMA sesh, Nysa Devgn’s charitable work and more

From Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan conducted an AskSRK session while Kangana Ranaut also conducted an Ask Kangana on Twitter. Sonu Nigam has also made it to the news for the attack.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 20, 2023
Kangana conducted an Ask Kangana session on Twitter. He shades Hrithik, Diljit both of whom she have had difference in the past. Kangana praised Kartik and Prabhas.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nysa Devgn attended the Ajay Devgn's NY foundation's charitable work. She recently attended an event wherein the foundation joined hands to provide various facilities in the rural areas.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka took care of a cancer patient mom of a fan who joined the Jonas Brother's concert recently. The fan shared the story on Twitter. Fans of PC hailed the gorgeous beauty.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pathaan actor Shah Rukh Khan conducted an ask SRK session on Twitter again. He answered a lot of questions that his fans asked. HE was his usual witty, humorous self.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's son Vayu turned 6 months old. And Sonam shared an adorable pic with a video online.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonu Nigam and his crew member was attacked by the son of an MLA while he was leaving the stage. Sonu escaped unhurt.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada had the lowest weekend. The movie made a business of Rs 20.20 crores. Lowest one for Kartik in a long time.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar attended a grand wedding in Delhi. They dance at the wedding but the actors were trolled for the same.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aaliya's lawyer revealed that Nawaz's secretary threatened Sapna, the house help to drop Nawaz's name from her claims.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Uorfi Javed slammed Aditya Chopra's take on nepotism saying it isn't about making someone star but opportunities being availed to the star kids.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranveer attended the NBA All Star weekend recently. He met a lot of people. A skit with Hasan Minhaj was performed wherein Ranveer performed a rap. However, internet was cringing on the same.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
