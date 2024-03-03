Top 11 failed comebacks in Bollywood
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 03, 2024
Govinda tried to make a comeback with moves like Aagaya Hero, FryDay and Rangeela Raja but all of them turned out to be disappointing.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shilpa Shetty couldn’t comeback in the industry and live up to her full potential.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karisma Kapoor failed to comeback after taking a break, her comeback movie Dangerous Ishk couldn’t get her back into the industry.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans were excited to see Emraan Hashmi comeback in the industry in a negative role as well in the movie Tiger 3 but things didn’t go as planned.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Madhuri Dixit couldn’t live up to the standards set by herself before the break.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vivek Oberoi’s comeback in Bollywood has been particularly weak as well. The actor has been having decent performances on OTT and in Southern industry.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s attempted comeback was with the movie, Jazbaa which also didn’t go planned and flopped.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhaiaji Superhittt was the attempted comeback of Preity Zinta alongside Sunny Deol and others but the movie flopped horribly.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Zayed Khan is one of the forgotten stars of Bollywood, he tried to make a comeback with Sharafat Gayi Tel Lene but the movie flopped.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raveena Tandon continues to try to make a comeback into the industry, Shab was her last movie in 2017 which didn’t perform up to her standards at all.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Suniel Shetty attempted to make a comeback with South Indian movies and web series but nothing justify his potential.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
